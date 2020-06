Townhall columnist Kurt Schlicter has some advice for conservatives on what needs to happen to win in 2020, and beyond.

But buckle up, because it won’t be easy:

And you let your emotions control you… 1/

You see buttmunches in that DC park trying – and, not incidentally, failing (thanks to federal cops) – to pull down a statue.

You have to control your emotions.

All right, this is when this fight gets hard.

Remember this: They are losing right now:

Except they lost tonight. Lost. They tried to pull down a statue and federal cops stopped them. Yet half of conservative Twitter is freaking out. "TRUMP'S DOING NOTHING!" they cry. So the left got you doing exactly what it wanted…by losing? 3/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2020

And stop criticizing President Trump while libs are shooting themselves in their feet:

Stop it! 4/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2020

Please remember that the protesters are “a rounding error of a rounding error”:

Yes, the leftist rioters, that rounding error of a rounding error of a rounding error of America's 330 million people, is provocative. It is trying to be. So why are you letting it provoke you? Especially when we beat it tonight? 5/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2020

Remember calls to send the military in to clear out Seattle? Why? They’re imploding on their own and we should just laugh and watch:

And not just in DC. Scumbagistan has gone full Lord of the Flies and everyone there is Piggy. All of us see a preview of the USA under Biden. And Seattle's garbage mayor is pulling the plug on the Summer of Love 2. That's a million times better than Trump sending the 82d 6/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2020

And they *want* President Trump to do something rash. It helps them:

Stop panicking and fretting about how "Trump's not doing anything." Not doing what the enemy wants is not "not doing anything." The enemy gets a vote. The enemy always tries to position you where you have no great options. This is no different. 7/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2020

“Tighten the hell up, focus on the objective, a stop doing what they want”

What can you do? You can stop pulling your hair out. Yeah, it's frustrating. It's annoying. It's obnoxious. Too bad. Tighten the hell up, focus on the objective, a stop doing what they want. 8/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2020

Or “do you want to vent because the dirty trust fund jerks made you mad?”

We win if we stay calm. If we don't panic. If we stick with the team and stop undercutting Trump, who is our only option. Do you want to win, or do you want to vent because the dirty trust fund jerks made you mad? 9/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2020

Guy, “get woke” . . . and win:

I want to win. Not just the election, though we must win that. I want to win the whole cultural war and burn Marxism to the ground. And doing that means cold calculated ruthlessness, not mindless reaction to jerks trying to get our eyes off the prize. Get woke. 10/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2020

