The NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating after an officer was seen using a chokehold on a Queens mad during an arrest that was shared widely on social media:

There was an incident in the 100th precinct in Queens and the NYPD’s Internal Affair Bureau is actively investigating the force used.

Ben Crump, attorney for George Floyd’s family in Minnesota, shared the video and called for the officer to be fired and arrested:

NYPD Officer David Afandor (Badge #31730) CHOKED a young Black man until he was unconscious today in Far Rockaway Beach!! Doing this broke city and state law — and I demand Ofc. Afandor’s immediate firing and arrest!! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Tczde0oeqo — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 21, 2020

The NYPD released body camera footage of the arrest:

Here is the body worn camera associated with this incident. This matter is taken extremely seriously and updates will be shared with the public as the investigation unfolds.https://t.co/21Mz3YPQKZ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 21, 2020

The officer has since been suspended without pay according to NYPD Commissioner Shea:

1/2 Accountability in policing is essential. After a swift investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau, a police officer involved in a disturbing apparent chokehold incident in Queens has been suspended without pay. https://t.co/pAFUo0zxnc — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 21, 2020

Shea went on to say that suspending the officer immediately was “necessary” despite the investigation not being completed:

2/2 While a full investigation is still underway, there is no question in my mind that this immediate action is necessary. We are committed to transparency as this process continues. — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 21, 2020

