Star Wars actor Mark Hamill thought it would be a good idea to mock Rep. Matt Gaetz over his adopted son, Nestor:

ICYMI, here’s Gaetz’s tweet from the other day that Hamill is copying:

Frank Oz, the voice of Yoda, jumped in as well:

What garbage people.

But we’ll note that if we’re making Star Wars comparisons, Matt Gaetz isn’t Luke . . . he is The Mandalorian and Nestor is Baby Yoda:

Suck on that, Mark Hamil.

