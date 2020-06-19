Star Wars actor Mark Hamill thought it would be a good idea to mock Rep. Matt Gaetz over his adopted son, Nestor:

For all those wondering, this is my son Yoda. We share no blood but he is my life. He came from Dagobah (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Malibu. I am so proud of him and raising him has been the best, most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life. pic.twitter.com/ddWtGW7jm7 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 19, 2020

ICYMI, here’s Gaetz’s tweet from the other day that Hamill is copying:

For all those wondering, this is my son Nestor. We share no blood but he is my life. He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida. I am so proud of him and raising him has been the best, most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life. pic.twitter.com/JB96wzOzYU — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 18, 2020

Frank Oz, the voice of Yoda, jumped in as well:

My daddy you are??? https://t.co/Z4h9bVMeaO — Frank Oz (@TheFrankOzJam) June 19, 2020

What garbage people.

But we’ll note that if we’re making Star Wars comparisons, Matt Gaetz isn’t Luke . . . he is The Mandalorian and Nestor is Baby Yoda:

Episode 4. The Technology. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ubh8BJpi4G — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) May 22, 2020

Suck on that, Mark Hamil.

***

