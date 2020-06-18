Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accidentally sent her supporters to the wrong website ahead of Tuesday’s primary in New York City:

Trending

Her website is OcasioCortez.com, not Ocasio-Cortez.com and the link to Ocasio-Cortez.com/vote goes to a totally dead page:

VOTER SUPPRESSION THANKS TO AUTOCORRECT:

But back to her original tweet for a moment. . .

We’re going to need a fact check on these *millions* getting spent by Wall Street:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: