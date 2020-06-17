We have some absolutely tragic news to report out of Kentucky where Rep. Andy Barr’s wife, Carol, has passed away suddenly at the age of 39:

Rep. Barr’s family is asking for privacy at this time:

And he’s “solely focused on being a father to his two daughters” at this awful time:

Statement from his office:

And condolences are pouring in from other Kentucky politicians:

Earlier this week, Cheryl Sensenbrenner, wife of Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner passed away at age 69. She had suffered a stroke 6 years ago and was in a D.C. nursing home:

Prayers up to both families.

***

