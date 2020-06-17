R.I.P. to Aunt Jemima, the pancake and syrup brand founded in 1889 that is now too problematic:

JUST IN: Quaker Oats is removing the name and image of Aunt Jemima from the brand in effort "to make progress toward racial equality." https://t.co/fzxik9pavg — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 17, 2020

From the article:

"We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype. As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations." https://t.co/TynsrB0Ksh — Nick McGill (@NickMcGillTV) June 17, 2020

But the new name will be released at a later date:

Quaker said the new packaging will begin to appear in the fall of 2020, and a new name for the foods will be announced at a later date.

How do they not have the branding ready to go?

A lot of this just feels like one big corporate re-branding exercise https://t.co/qcjrui0jTH — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 17, 2020

Actor Don Cheadle joked that the company should be renamed “Sista Syrup”:

bye bye, Aunt Jemima. hello, Sista Syrup … https://t.co/SSLyl10ojQ — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) June 17, 2020

The Onion called it earlier in the week:

Quaker Oats Replaces Historically Racist Aunt Jemima Mascot With Black Female Lawyer Who Enjoys Pancakes Sometimes https://t.co/qraAuGF4X3 pic.twitter.com/UwSc36d0N9 — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 12, 2020

And Uncle Ben? You’re next:

Brands or logos that exist today that won’t exist by July 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/08ZqlKdV5Q — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 17, 2020

