There are reports flying around Twitter saying that 260 of 500 employees at Orlando International Airport just tested positive for COVID-19, which would be really bad…if it was true:

. . .but this number was somehow confused with the actual number of positive test results last week: 2.

The larger number seems to be a combination of cases that includes positive tests since March and that includes all airline employees, airport employees and non-airport employees:



Over to you, Gov. DeSantis:

And we’re going to expect some corrections in the near future. Some examples:

 

