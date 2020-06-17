In Miami, I have to wear a mask to go into a grocery store or any other retail shop since early May but Nancy Pelosi is just now making House members wear a mask inside during committee proceedings?

Pelosi makes it official: She is now officially requesting committee chairs enforce House rules and require members at committee proceedings to wear masks. “This requirement will be enforced by the Sergeant at Arms and non-compliant Members will be denied entry,” aide says https://t.co/RpE1L6JmaA

You see, us little people are told to wear masks and stop the spread and all that, but to the people making the laws that we have to live by it’s been optional this entire time:

We will see if this comes to a head Wednesday during the House Judiciary vote on the police reform measure. Several Republicans on that panel – including Jim Jordan, Louie Gohmert and Andy Biggs – have not been wearing masks in the House. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 17, 2020

Every day there’s another example of “do what we say, not what we do” and they wonder why America has had it with the lockdowns:

“The Speaker is requesting that Committee Chairs invoke their authority under Rule 11 to enforce rules of decorum and exclude Members who fail to comply. Members always have the option to participate in committee proceedings virtually, including from their“ offices, aide says — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 17, 2020

I saw a woman begging a cop to allow her into a Walmart so she could pick up her prescription but people without masks “may be barred from hearings”? GTFOH:

New guidance from attending physician to House lawmakers: Face masks MUST be worn for meetings in enclosed spaces — including committee hearings

A senior Dem aide says lawmakers not wearing masks may be barred from hearings & Chairs have option of not recognizing such members — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) June 17, 2020

And if Republicans in the House don’t like it, they should tell President Trump to fire his Surgeon General and everyone else in his administration who championed shutting down the economy.

