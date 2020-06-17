In Miami, I have to wear a mask to go into a grocery store or any other retail shop since early May but Nancy Pelosi is just now making House members wear a mask inside during committee proceedings?

You see, us little people are told to wear masks and stop the spread and all that, but to the people making the laws that we have to live by it’s been optional this entire time:

Every day there’s another example of “do what we say, not what we do” and they wonder why America has had it with the lockdowns:

I saw a woman begging a cop to allow her into a Walmart so she could pick up her prescription but people without masks “may be barred from hearings”? GTFOH:

And if Republicans in the House don’t like it, they should tell President Trump to fire his Surgeon General and everyone else in his administration who championed shutting down the economy.

