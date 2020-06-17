The official Twitter account for the “Marvel’s Avengers” video games apologized for an “insensitive” post and said they “agree that now was now the appropriate time to share this content”:

The offensive content was a statue of Captain America:

This is “pathetic”:

Was anyone even really complaining about this?

Maybe if they rebranded Captain America as the original Antifa warrior it would be OK?

And anyone really offended by Captain America, please seek help:

