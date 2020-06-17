The official Twitter account for the “Marvel’s Avengers” video games apologized for an “insensitive” post and said they “agree that now was now the appropriate time to share this content”:

We’ve heard your response to our recent post and agree that now was not the appropriate time to share this content from our game. We apologize for being insensitive. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 16, 2020

The offensive content was a statue of Captain America:

Marvel deleted a post depicting "Captain America" because it is not the "appropriate time" for this. Here is the image: https://t.co/V8ATN6oTnk pic.twitter.com/pXkhbkWadV — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 17, 2020

This is “pathetic”:

Pathetic — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) June 17, 2020

Was anyone even really complaining about this?

The people complaining are so woke that no one else even knows what they're talking about. Stop letting relatively small numbers of crazy people dictate your every move. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 17, 2020

Maybe if they rebranded Captain America as the original Antifa warrior it would be OK?

I didn't see it as insensitive. Completely different context, besides wasn't Captain America the dude fighting, you know, NAZIS? pic.twitter.com/dMFZZ3d9aU — Francesco Giordano (@RichieRider) June 16, 2020

And anyone really offended by Captain America, please seek help:

If Captain America triggers you then you are the problem pic.twitter.com/6CbQ0A2Vn6 — Anthony Capezio (@capezio91) June 16, 2020

***