Fox Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin reports that the LAPD is out of money and the $40 million in overtime “racked up” during the protests will be given to cops as comp time instead:

NEW: LAPD officers racked up $40 million in overtime during the recent protests, but won’t be paid for it, and will instead be given comp time, according to a memo sent out by Chief Moore I obtained. Budget is out of cash. LAPD sources tell me morale is at “rock bottom”. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/Hs4iZSofaE — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 16, 2020

And as you might expect, officers have started canceling their shifts after hearing the news:

According to multiple LAPD sources, LAPD Transit Division/MTA services, which is paid via OT, had 43 officers cancel their shifts today, and they are now averaging 12-18 cancellations per shift. I’ll be live at 6 on @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 16, 2020

The LAPD sent a statement to Melugin explaining that this is just how it’s done:

And the LAPD later clarified that it’s just overtime after June 6 that will now be comp time:

In a phone call w/ LAPD late tonight, they tell me they plan to pay officers cash or time for their OT accrued through June 6th, though the payments have not yet gone out. Anything after June 6th will be comp time instead of cash, including mandatory OT for any future protests. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 16, 2020

