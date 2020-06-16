Fox Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin reports that the LAPD is out of money and the $40 million in overtime “racked up” during the protests will be given to cops as comp time instead:

And as you might expect, officers have started canceling their shifts after hearing the news:

The LAPD sent a statement to Melugin explaining that this is just how it’s done:

And the LAPD later clarified that it’s just overtime after June 6 that will now be comp time:

