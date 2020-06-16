As we told you last night, the NYPD was investigating after three uniformed offices were sent to the hospital after drinking milkshakes from Shake Shack thought to contain bleach:

At Bellevue Hospital, checking in on the police officers whose drinks were apparently poisoned at a lower Manhattan Shake Shack tonight. Also stopping by the scene to update the media. pic.twitter.com/D1sjHx8IsM — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020

But at 4:02 a.m. this morning, NYPD Chief of Detective Rodney Harrison tweeted that the investigation found “no criminality” by Shake Shack’s employees:

After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees. — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020

Shake Shack is still investigating what happened:

Our team is working hard to get the full picture. In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay. https://t.co/rjJYFSYjZc — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020

You know, we still have questions about all of this:

NYPD finds no criminality by Shake Shack workers in case of sickened cops Well this is odd as most places don’t bleach paper cups. I guess the bleach jumped into the milkshakes on its own. https://t.co/LacmycRJZr — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 16, 2020

We’ll keep you posted.

***

Related: