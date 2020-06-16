As we told you last night, the NYPD was investigating after three uniformed offices were sent to the hospital after drinking milkshakes from Shake Shack thought to contain bleach:

But at 4:02 a.m. this morning, NYPD Chief of Detective Rodney Harrison tweeted that the investigation found “no criminality” by Shake Shack’s employees:

Shake Shack is still investigating what happened:

You know, we still have questions about all of this:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

