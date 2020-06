A new study out of England found that the low-cost steroid dexamethasone showed promised in reducing COVID-19 deaths in severely ill patients:

BREAKING: Researchers in England say a steroid called dexamethasone reduced COVID-19 deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients. It's the first evidence that a drug can improve survival. https://t.co/VTC1SWcmxM

“Probably the best news we have had so far in this pandemic”:

Breakig: biggest advance yet in Covid treatment announced by Oxford scientists. Death rate cut by a third in patients on ventilator when given dexamethasone, a cheap steroid. Probably the best news we have had so far in this pandemic. — Chris Smyth (@Smyth_Chris) June 16, 2020

“The steroid reduced deaths by 35% in COVID-19 patients who needed treatment with breathing machines and by 20% in those only needing supplemental oxygen” but it did not help “less ill patients”:

The steroid reduced deaths by 35% in COVID-19 patients who needed treatment with breathing machines and by 20% in those only needing supplemental oxygen, researchers say. It did not appear to help less ill patients.https://t.co/4NZduplvOH — The Associated Press (@AP) June 16, 2020

“For patients on ventilators it cut death risk from 40% to 28%. For patients needing oxygen it cut death risk from 25% to 20%”:

For patients on ventilators it cut death risk from 40% to 28%. For patients needing oxygen it cut death risk from 25% to 20%. Chief Prof Horby said: "This is the only drug so far that has been shown to reduce mortality and it reduces it significantly. It's a major breakthrough." — Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) June 16, 2020

We’ll note that the WHO has some explaining to do. Again:

Another successful steroid trial. As I said with medrol, WHO recommendation against steroids consistent with their perfect record of being wrong. https://t.co/nz2gJxe4ZW — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 16, 2020

And there are other steroid drugs being tested now:

And I now even more eagerly await read out on the Japanese and Korean Alvesco trials. Inhaled steroid that is also an effective antiviral in vitro. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 16, 2020

