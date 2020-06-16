There’s a blue-check meltdown in progress over news that Donald Trump Jr. will interview his father on one of the campaign’s online shows:

Donald Trump Jr. will interview his father @realdonaldtrump on Team Trump's online show "Triggered" this week, per a source familiar. It's the first time the president will appear on any of the campaign's online shows. The interview will air Thursday night. — Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) June 16, 2020

So, they’re mad that the Trump campaign has the exact same standards as CNN? Good to know:

If you were uneasy about Chris Cuomo interviewing his brother… https://t.co/liKBmxOh8I — Ben Smith (@benyt) June 16, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. later took to Twitter and explained the difference between Chris Cuomo and himself:

Guys, unlike CNN and Chris Cuomo when he interviews his brother, I'm not pretending to be a journalist here. This is just me having a fun conversation with my dad. Tune in on Thursday night, it will be a good one. I may or may not ask @realDonaldTrump about aliens. 👽😂 https://t.co/aOlm3D5vsu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 16, 2020

But, boy, are they mad at this:

Must Miss TV https://t.co/dwjMUW4mQF — Ed Bott (@edbott) June 16, 2020

Wow, first Spicer and then this. Trump really taking some flak here. https://t.co/9EJFmRF5vE — Philip Bump (@pbump) June 16, 2020

This will be a doozy https://t.co/armuDiw44C — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 16, 2020

it will be the first time trump has directly addressed a not-ivanka offspring in 15 years https://t.co/pkFjUPNvdv — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 16, 2020

Gonna be super-awkward when Junior asks for a hug and gets denied again. https://t.co/R4LEM3TyOu — Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) June 16, 2020

***