Thousands took to the streets of Brooklyn yesterday for a protest in support of Black Trans Lives but playgrounds, schools and camps are still closed:

On Friday we learned that summer sleepaway camps would not open in NY. Kids are being turned away from playgrounds in Brooklyn. Yet just a few miles away, this rally occurred today. The lockdown is over, except for the camps, schools & stores that are forced to comply with it. pic.twitter.com/iAXKOERkee — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) June 14, 2020

And it doesn’t sound like New York City is going to be back to normal for students returning to school in September. Via Brooklyn-based Karol Markowicz:

The survey from NYC’s Department of Education to parents isn’t giving people a lot of hope that schools will reopen in the fall. pic.twitter.com/tcG3ws1qcL — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 14, 2020

Either of these three scenarios is a major issue for working parents, especially single parents. Have they even considered that at all?

Here’s Bethan Mandel with the warning to states who are considering this now:

How do parents work full time if this is the case? https://t.co/nstyiz7JT2 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 14, 2020

I can’t help but think of my single mom raising me alone with no family helping. She didn’t have money for a babysitter for all of that time. What would’ve happened is I would have been left alone all of these days. Not doing schoolwork. Certainly getting into trouble. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 14, 2020

This is so bad for so, so many kids and their families. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 14, 2020

You don’t get someone more enthusiastic about homeschooling than me. I made this choice with eyes wide open of my own free will and had the time and inclination to do the research about how to best implement it for our family. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 14, 2020

For a lot of people that will not be the case. Folks are going to have to decide between their financial & emotional well-being and the well-being, and honestly safety, of their kids. I do not envy the causation that millions & millions of American families have now been put in. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 14, 2020

Not opening schools fully in the fall is not an option that should be on the table. Make it happen, find a way to make it work. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 14, 2020

And school districts will be like oh shit. We aren’t going to get paid to educate kids that we aren’t educating. And then they’ll scramble to figure it out. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 14, 2020

***