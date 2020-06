Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference on Sunday that reforming the police is like making a baby and you can do it in 9 months:

"If you can make a baby in nine months, you can redesign a police department," @NYGovCuomo

Congratulations, it’s a cop!

"It takes nine months to give birth," Cuomo says. "And we're going to give birth to a new police force." — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) June 13, 2020

Future talking point from libs who want to defund the police:

But people aren’t exactly sure of Cuomo’s meaning:

What does that even mean? https://t.co/a3h7fmIovo — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 14, 2020

And some have kindly pointed out that making the baby, um, does not take 9 months:

I'm not bragging, but you can make a baby in under 2 minutes — IronKneebone (@IronKneebone) June 14, 2020

Cuomo really doesn’t make any sense here:

If you can staple a giraffe, you can climb an eskimo https://t.co/qugS1dHCre — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) June 14, 2020

If you can heat up a hot pocket in two minutes, you can colonize Mars — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) June 14, 2020

*insert elon musk smoking meme* https://t.co/OqXkmOLD5E — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) June 15, 2020

If you can eat a dominos Hawaiian pizza in 25 minutes, you can fly to the moon. https://t.co/FEhq0p85gE — Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) June 14, 2020

Just read what’s on the slide, governor!

when you are feeling emotional at the presser and decide to ignore the the words printed on the McKinsey slide. https://t.co/XuMk0wmBCl — Fred (@WaywardWinifred) June 14, 2020

And watch out NYPD, whatever Cuomo means:

I hope that’s not what you’re planning to do to the NYPD. https://t.co/NabgzwGsmP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 14, 2020

