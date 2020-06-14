The New York Times went THERE today over President Trump’s appearance at West Point where he was caught on video walking down a ramp and drinking a glass of water in a way that wasn’t to their liking:

We’ll remember this when Joe Biden also gets caught on video doing something that might call into question his health and ability to serve:

Anyway, in what has to be a big disappointment to the Left and their PR arm, President Trump walked down the stairs from Air Force One moments ago without issue:

And reporters on hand reported no issues with his departure, which we’re sure they’d do if there was a problem:

Nor did they report any issues as he left Marine One when it landed at the White House:

Oh, and he got on Air Force One in New Jersey without incident as well:

President Trump did explain his caution over the walkway, saying the ramp was “slippery”:

***

