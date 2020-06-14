During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” this morning, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow talked up the need to “observe safety guidelines” to fight coronavirus, adding that “face coverings in key places must be observed”:

WH econ adv Larry Kudlow to @jaketapper: "People must observe the safety guidelines, OK? Must. The social distancing must be observed, face coverings in key places must be observed.” — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) June 14, 2020

When asked if this meant that attendees at the upcoming #MAGA rally in Tulsa on Saturday should wear masks, Kudlow replied with “probably so”:

Tapper asked in follow-up if people should wear masks at the upcoming Trump rally in Tulsa, Okla. Kudlow: "Well, OK, probably so." — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) June 14, 2020

Watch:

Jake Tapper: I'm glad to see you calling for people to wear face masks — Larry Kudlow: Absolutely! Tapper: — and I assume that also means attendees at Trump's rally in Tulsa. Kudlow: Well, okay, ummmm, probably so. pic.twitter.com/P90TH1KPsv — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 14, 2020

It’s pretty clear that the White House is taking precautions to make sure the president isn’t exposed to coronavirus, going as far as making attendees to a weekend fundraiser at his club in New Jersey take COVID-19 tests before being allowed to get in:

Donors tonight at $3-million fundraiser with Pres Trump at his NJ Golf Club underwent Coronavirus tests to get in. They had to test negative for COVID-19, fill out a wellness questionnaire and pass a temperature screening. Costs for the tests paid by the Trump Campaign and RNC. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 13, 2020

And Secret Service agents were spotted in masks in a photo released by the White House last week:

WH released photo tonight of Pres Trump meeting Thursday with members of the Secret Service Uniformed Division during week of protests in DC. Was closed to press. His roundtable tomorrow with law enforcement is also closed to press at this writing. (WH Photo by Shealah Craighead) pic.twitter.com/Cix7fuUXUX — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 8, 2020

There is concern among “some health officials” that holding the rally on Saturday could “pose risks”:

"An extraordinarily dangerous move." President Trump's planned indoor rally at a 19,000-seat arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma next week poses risks as virus cases rise in the region, some health officials warn. They would like to see the rally postponed. https://t.co/Oc72DlN4ci — The Associated Press (@AP) June 14, 2020

And we don’t know what safety measures the campaign will put in place:

The Trump campaign hasn’t said which coronavirus safety measures, if any, will be enforced at its Tulsa rally Saturday. New guidance puts large gatherings without social distancing in the “highest risk” category, per Trump admin’s own CDC classification. https://t.co/QlG1g4QWiJ — Monica Alba (@albamonica) June 14, 2020

Kudlow’s comment is already causing issues for Republicans who will be attending the rally:

GOP Sen. Lankford can’t say on CNN whether he’ll wear a mask at next week’s Trump rally in Tulsa, citing phase three of reopening & adding: “You see actually very few masks in Oklahoma now.” WH Economic Adviser Kudlow said earlier on show attendees should “probably” wear masks. https://t.co/kT9d61Msm9 — Monica Alba (@albamonica) June 14, 2020

