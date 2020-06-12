The Hillsborough County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the approximately 200 looters who ransacked a Tamp Walmart on May 30 during protests against police brutality.

Sheriff Chad Chronister: “We are actively working to identify each and every one of these suspects and ask the public to provide any information they may have.”

DO YOU KNOW THEM? The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying approximately 200 looters who broke into a Tampa Walmart and stole more than $100,000 worth of merchandise. DETAILS: https://t.co/p0nEI0LwPb pic.twitter.com/lxKFhDTodM — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) June 11, 2020

According to reports, “over $100K in merchandise” was stolen from the store:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff has released surveillance video from a Walmart in Tampa where looters stole over $100K in merchandise. They are hoping someone can identify some of the individuals involved. pic.twitter.com/SLQ5tyq4BG — ABC7 Sarasota (@mysuncoast) June 12, 2020

Pro-tip for future mass insurrections: Cover your entire face!

***