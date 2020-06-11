President Trump announced a return to the campaign trail on Wednesday with his first rally planned for June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma:

The date of the rally — Juneteenth Day — and the location — the site of the 1921 massacre aimed at Black people — are important:

Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, tweeted this morning that they’re more than aware of the significance of the date and place:

As you can imagine, this isn’t going over real well:

Or they knew exactly what they were doing?

Sen. Kamala Harris, a potential running mate for Joe Biden, even accused the president of using the rally to throw a “welcome home party” for white supremacists:

It’s pretty clear that members of the party of slavery aren’t happy that President Trump is going to remind the nation of that:

Stay tuned for next week.

***

