In response to Sen. Ted Cruz’s tweet that we told you about earlier where he compared protesters who are pulling down monuments all over America to the Taliban, Rep. Eric Swalwell responded with the absolutely asinine take that “The Taliban defend their wives”:

*The Taliban defend their wives. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 11, 2020

We assume he’s referring to President Trump’s attack on Sen. Cruz’s wife, but what a dumb thing to tweet:

He wants to nuke gun owners and he looks up to the Taliban, good job at thinking ahead on this response https://t.co/qX8FdXgfIT — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 11, 2020

Sad, but true:

This is a real tweet from a real sitting Congressman. https://t.co/2GHn3x7e1Z — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) June 11, 2020

Does Rep. Swalwell care to comment on this?

Their wives are 12 year old girls. https://t.co/Ws1B2NmzR4 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 11, 2020

tHeY dEfEnD tHeIr WiVeS:

The Taliban is a terrorist group that forces children to marry adult men and treats women as sex slaves. They also publicly beat their women and execute people for being gay. Delete your account, you imbecile. https://t.co/akNs2ENjq7 — ForAmerica 🇺🇸 (@ForAmerica) June 11, 2020

Defend the Taliban to own Ted Cruz. Well played:

Eric "nuke Americans" Swallwell is now trying to paint the Taliban yes those Taliban as noble defenders of their wives. https://t.co/NrWSgEl7AH — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) June 11, 2020

***

