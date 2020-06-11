In response to Sen. Ted Cruz’s tweet that we told you about earlier where he compared protesters who are pulling down monuments all over America to the Taliban, Rep. Eric Swalwell responded with the absolutely asinine take that “The Taliban defend their wives”:

We assume he’s referring to President Trump’s attack on Sen. Cruz’s wife, but what a dumb thing to tweet:

Sad, but true:

Does Rep. Swalwell care to comment on this?

tHeY dEfEnD tHeIr WiVeS:

Defend the Taliban to own Ted Cruz. Well played:

