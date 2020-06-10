Hold onto your wallets.

Dems are trying to increase funding for the police in an atmosphere where their voters are calling to defund the police. Via Joe Biden in today’s USA Today:

Hey, who said reforming the police by defunding the police was going to be cheap?

His base may not like this stance, but it’s the winning move in November:

But we’ll see how much heat Biden takes over this:

He has flip-flopped on issues in the past:

