Hold onto your wallets.

Dems are trying to increase funding for the police in an atmosphere where their voters are calling to defund the police. Via Joe Biden in today’s USA Today:

A Joe Biden op-ed: "I’m proposing an additional $300 million to reinvigorate community policing in our country. Every single police department should have the money they need to institute real reforms" https://t.co/soLnZUDDgg — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 10, 2020

Hey, who said reforming the police by defunding the police was going to be cheap?

Biden in USA Today: "While I do not believe federal dollars should go to police departments that are violating people’s rights or turning to violence as the first resort, I do not support defunding police." https://t.co/uMB2Clubbo — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 10, 2020

His base may not like this stance, but it’s the winning move in November:

Joe Biden op-ed today expands on his opposition to "defund the police."

"Every single police department should have the money they need to institute real reforms"https://t.co/xul9TguwDw pic.twitter.com/vUn5WOkZCr — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) June 10, 2020

But we’ll see how much heat Biden takes over this:

Since Biden & democrat leadership reject "defund the police" slogan that is turning out to be just a militant sounding call to cut police budgets, ask them if they support "community control of police" a transitional demand that speaks to community power & self-determination. — Ajamu Baraka (@ajamubaraka) June 10, 2020

He has flip-flopped on issues in the past:

Black organizers: defund the police Joe Biden: got it, more funding for police. I’m on it https://t.co/ygpvgFq89B — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) June 10, 2020

