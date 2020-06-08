We regret to inform libs that George Takei is making sense on the #DefundThePolice rhetoric and you should be listening to him before AOC and Co. leads Dems off the cliff:

Many agree that money should be reallocated from police budgets to community safety and support. But let’s be smart. Let’s not call this “defunding” the police. That won’t fly with the public. I say, let’s “demilitarize” the cops. Take that money and fund minority communities. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 7, 2020

Nobody really knows what they mean by #DefundThe Police actually. For some, it’s cut the budget but for others, it really is get rid of the police as we know it:

A problem with “defund the police” as a slogan is that many proponents don’t actually intend to get rid of *all* police. Camden, the most cited model, still has cops: https://t.co/toE2gj35rE pic.twitter.com/XiIjl2zD6B — Matt Ford (@fordm) June 8, 2020

And as for polls, good luck, Dems:

This is correct. Only 16% support de-funding per poll from yesterday https://t.co/nifLJjXjFY https://t.co/n7t2G7m5gk — David Pakman (@dpakman) June 8, 2020

As for *what* this new police force would look like, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison doesn’t want cops *RESPONDING TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CALLS* to be armed. What’s he going to send instead as some guy is beating up a woman? A marriage counselor?

"We send out people with guns to use deadly force no matter what the problem may be. Problem is sexual assault: send somebody with a gun. Domestic violence: send somebody with a gun… What we need to do as city is think, is there a better way to have people safe?" @keithellison pic.twitter.com/gkskstmSHk — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) June 7, 2020

Well, at least Sen. Cory Booker appears to understand the problem with the phrase:

Cory Booker Reacts To ‘Defund The Police’ Effort: ‘It’s Not A Slogan I’ll Use.’ https://t.co/EN5eZXRkIN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 8, 2020

But as we pointed out yesterday, Dems need to be accurate when talking about demilitarizing the police, too. For example, the police do not have “tanks”:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's plan to #DefundThePolice includes stopping the military from giving its extra 'TANKS' to police departments https://t.co/vha3uwSOfJ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 8, 2020

