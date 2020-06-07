And just like that, Dems love Mitt Romney again:

Possible Biden running mate Kamala Harris included:

We need more of this.pic.twitter.com/gWMvXiLPmn — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 7, 2020

Remember “put y’all back in chains”? We do:

Remember when Vice President Joe Biden told a largely black crowd that Mitt Romney would "put y'all back in chains"? https://t.co/d7bkLaK5UG — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 7, 2020

Oh, and they tried to say Romney killed someone, too:

Where's the media firestorm? Team Obama also tied Romney to woman's death on their own website: http://t.co/zAZ2kAAr — Ted Newton (@Ted_Newton) August 9, 2012

And don’t forget the dog-on-the-roof:

And a dog. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) June 8, 2020

We don’t believe you, Lawrence:

I've watched this over and over in awe of the movement that has moved Mitt Romney to follow in his father's footsteps as a civil rights marcher. https://t.co/L4hV9AbbI3 — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) June 7, 2020

From Politico’s Tim Alberta:

The mistreatment of this man, the demonization of him on a personal level by opponents in both parties, will be studied for decades to come. https://t.co/R0Nbwjdlzy — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) June 7, 2020

This is who he always was, FWIW:

"Racism has no place in the human family. We are brothers and sisters all." — @MittRomney February 3, 2000 @PressClubDC pic.twitter.com/zNDhbObiTx — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 7, 2020

But, at least, some libs aren’t all-in on Mitt:

You still in favour of three strikes laws, mandatory sentencing, and the death penalty? — Listen to @onbeliefpod & @ongriefpodcast Li'l 🌳 (@karengeier) June 8, 2020

Then stop voting to confirm judges who don’t believe in this movement. — Tyler Bishop (@TBishUp) June 8, 2020

Imagine what happens if a SCOTUS vacancy comes up?

If there's a SCOTUS vacancy, it will be funny when @mittromney confirms Trump's nominee right before the election. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 8, 2020

They’ll hate him again and we all know it’s coming.

***