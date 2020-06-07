And just like that, Dems love Mitt Romney again:
Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/JpXUFlxH2J
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) June 7, 2020
Possible Biden running mate Kamala Harris included:
We need more of this.pic.twitter.com/gWMvXiLPmn
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 7, 2020
Remember “put y’all back in chains”? We do:
Remember when Vice President Joe Biden told a largely black crowd that Mitt Romney would "put y'all back in chains"? https://t.co/d7bkLaK5UG
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 7, 2020
Oh, and they tried to say Romney killed someone, too:
Where's the media firestorm? Team Obama also tied Romney to woman's death on their own website: http://t.co/zAZ2kAAr
— Ted Newton (@Ted_Newton) August 9, 2012
And don’t forget the dog-on-the-roof:
And a dog.
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) June 8, 2020
We don’t believe you, Lawrence:
I've watched this over and over in awe of the movement that has moved Mitt Romney to follow in his father's footsteps as a civil rights marcher. https://t.co/L4hV9AbbI3
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) June 7, 2020
From Politico’s Tim Alberta:
The mistreatment of this man, the demonization of him on a personal level by opponents in both parties, will be studied for decades to come. https://t.co/R0Nbwjdlzy
— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) June 7, 2020
This is who he always was, FWIW:
"Racism has no place in the human family. We are brothers and sisters all."
— @MittRomney February 3, 2000 @PressClubDC pic.twitter.com/zNDhbObiTx
— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 7, 2020
But, at least, some libs aren’t all-in on Mitt:
You still in favour of three strikes laws, mandatory sentencing, and the death penalty?
— Listen to @onbeliefpod & @ongriefpodcast Li'l 🌳 (@karengeier) June 8, 2020
Then stop voting to confirm judges who don’t believe in this movement.
— Tyler Bishop (@TBishUp) June 8, 2020
Imagine what happens if a SCOTUS vacancy comes up?
If there's a SCOTUS vacancy, it will be funny when @mittromney confirms Trump's nominee right before the election.
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 8, 2020
They’ll hate him again and we all know it’s coming.
***