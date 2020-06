The New York Times reported on Saturday that former President George W. Bush will not support the reelection of President Trump in November:

NEWS: @jmartNYT says former President George W. Bush will not support the reelection of @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/cijF4M7nAV #tx2020

The article also says Cindy McCain and MittRomney will not be supporting the president as well:

George W. Bush won't support the re-election of Trump. Mitt Romney won't back Trump. Cindy McCain is almost certain to support Biden but is unsure how public to be about it. https://t.co/GHnLSJBsje — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 7, 2020

An aide to President Bush, however, is calling this fake news:

Senior aide to George W. Bush responds to report that former president is among group of prominent Rs who will not support Trump. “This is completely made up. President Bush is retired from presidential politics and hasn’t indicated how he will vote.” — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) June 7, 2020

And we’re not sure just how much of a difference this will make in 2020:

So they’re doing exactly what they did in 2016. But it does confirm, again, the reason Trump was elected in the first place~~ to put Americans first & disrupt the smug bureaucracy “George W. Bush, Mitt Romney Won’t Support Trump In 2020: Report” https://t.co/EWFxPihJ9i — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) June 7, 2020

