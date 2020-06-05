Meanwhile, in Atlanta, members of the Georgia National Guard were spotted dancing the “Macarena” shortly before tonight’s 8:00 p.m. curfew:

SKYFOX 5 was over downtown Atlanta where protesters and @GeorgiaGuard were dancing the Macarena. Tonight's curfew in the city begins at 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/W4GM4aEibG — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) June 5, 2020

Sure, why not:

Countdown to curfew in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/vvITsNMSdB — Jenny Jarvie (@JennyJarvie) June 5, 2020

Well, at least they stopped kneeling, right?

***

Related:

ICYMI==> Blue-check finds National Guard troops (with no weapons?) guarding the Lincoln Memorial 'deeply disturbing' https://t.co/JfilnHImHZ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 3, 2020