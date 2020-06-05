Shots fired at Bill de Blasio by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, telling the mayor he “can no longer hide behind your Black wife and children”:

Williams has been a critic of the mayor, but nothing like this:

He’s been sharing videos of NYPD arrests and tagging both de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo:

Williams takes over if de Blasio were to resign or if Gov. Cuomo takes action to remove him:

Maybe that’s why Gov. Cuomo is sticking with de Blasio?

We’ll say this for de Blasio, he’s uniting the tribes:

