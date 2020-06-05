This is absolutely disgusting.

Jorge Aguilar, Executive Director of @TeamPelosi, blamed President Trump for the two Buffalo police officers who shoved a 75-year-old man to the ground, sending him to the hospital with a head injury (WARNING: If you haven’t seen this yet, it’s hard to watch):

The Buffalo Police Department initially said the old man “tripped and fell”:

The mayor, a Democrat, later suspended both officers without pay. Maybe they’ll investigate the Trump connection put forth by a top adviser for the Speaker of the House?

Gov. Cuomo condemned the officers, but not the president. Weird:

The man was identified as peace activist Martin Gugino:

Martin is listed in serious condition:

In response to the suspension of the two officers, the entire Buffalo Emergency Response Team has reportedly resigned in protest:

Resigned from ERT, not as police officers:

***

