UPDATE:

We have an identity and mugshot:

BREAKING: the man who verbally & physically attacked 3 young adults who were putting up Black Lives Matter signs on the Capital Creacent trail in near Washington D.C has been arrested. He’s Anthony Brennan III, 60, of Kensington, MD. He’s charged w/ 3 counts of 2nd degree assault pic.twitter.com/43JSaEvRLt — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 6, 2020

Original Post:

The biker seen in a viral video this week assaulting three people posting George Floyd flyers on a trail in Bethesda, Md. has reportedly been arrested:

NEW: Official source: Bethesda Bicycle Biff (actual name to come) is under arrest.

Being processed in the jail as we speak. pic.twitter.com/uF66AUP8N8 — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) June 6, 2020

ICYMI, here’s the video:

Police say they are looking for a cyclist seen on video assaulting and cursing at activists who were posting flyers along a trail in Bethesda, Maryland. No one was seriously injured. https://t.co/Yq2jZKX05u pic.twitter.com/XSKyHcfsTn — ABC News (@ABC) June 5, 2020

There was some confusion as to the ages of the three people assaulted, but NBC reports they were all adults:

All three victims, including two 19-year-old women, are adults, the man said. Some viewers of the video said they thought the second woman was a child.

The large man with the “Cool Hand Luke” sunglasses was arrested without incident:

NEW: Official source: Arrest was calm.

He was taken in without even a wrist-grab or a paper-snatch. — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) June 6, 2020

He’ll reportedly be charged with 2nd-degree assault:

According to Helfand & Martella attorneys, 2nd degree assault: "encompasses the common law offenses that used to be charged as 'assault,' 'battery,' and 'assault and battery.'"

A misdemeanor, but carries hefty penalties– up to 10 yrs incarceration and/or a fine of up to $2,500 — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) June 5, 2020

We’ll update this post when we learn his name.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.