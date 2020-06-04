Presidential historian Michael Beschloss shared this photo of the White House after Pearl Harbor, saying it shows how FDR didn’t want tanks in front of the building because “it might look as if our democracy was under siege”:

After Pearl Harbor 1941, FDR refused suggestions to surround the White House with light tanks because it might look as if our democracy was under siege: pic.twitter.com/0LR7WwqCld — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 4, 2020

And then what happened?

And then he ordered Japanese-Americans to be interned in camps. https://t.co/sHO3RwiHxQ — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 4, 2020

Can’t allow those Japanese-Americans to protest or speak up:

FDR was famously willing to tolerate the potential for dissent by Japanese-Americans. https://t.co/2lPRykIiKP — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 4, 2020

“Beyond parody”:

You people are beyond parody https://t.co/9ZsHQmtuAV — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 4, 2020

But libs are just going to ignore that part:

Because FDR was a truly strong person, and a president who understood what our country stands for. https://t.co/YVbNrkDVgb — VoteVets (@votevets) June 4, 2020

“Tough”:

How a legitimately tough president handles a crisis. https://t.co/sNNptByrHA — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) June 4, 2020

And then they gave FDR his own monument:

FDR was brave. Donald "Seal Me In against Americans" Trump is a coward. https://t.co/nJJgegCvXM — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 4, 2020

***