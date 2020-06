The full Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s report has been released and found that George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus on April 3:

Floyd first tested positive on April 3, the medical examiner says.

George Floyd had coronavirus — according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s full autopsy report, which was released in full tonight.

But the autopsy report did not list that as a cause of his death:

George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus, "but the infection was not listed as a factor in his death." https://t.co/141Ua6CaFx — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) June 4, 2020

According to the report, Floyd also had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system:

George Floyd Autopsy Shows ‘Fentanyl Intoxication’ And ‘Recent Methamphetamine Use’ https://t.co/3g87uvFVuV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 2, 2020

Floyd’s family attorney, Benjamin Crump, called the release of these findings a “character assassination”:

George Floyd family's attorney blasts med examiner's finding that he was on fentanyl as 'character assassination' https://t.co/xWIrftvVlU pic.twitter.com/lpxWxbgHDx — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 2, 2020

We’re not sure it’s a “character assassination,” but Crump knows that it’s going to be a problem for prosecutors once it comes time for a jury to decide this case. Buckle up, it’s going to get rough.

***