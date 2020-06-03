NYC councilman Mark Levine, the “Anthony Fauci of the New York City Council,” says that if there’s a spike in coronavirus cases we should blame racism and not the protesters who are out in the streets refusing to practice social distancing:
Let's be clear about something: if there is a spike in coronavirus cases in the next two weeks, don't blame the protesters.
Blame racism.
— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 3, 2020
Oh, and blame the NYPD, too:
And let's remember that the police are increasing covid risk by:
* using tear gas
* herding demonstrators into tight spaces
* putting people in crowded jails
— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 3, 2020
You just KNOW this is coming, right?
This is a pioneering tweet that will be conventional wisdom in a week. https://t.co/vgu7V3tni1
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 3, 2020
Or, maybe if there is a spike in cases we should put the blame on who’s really at fault?
No thanks, I think I'll blame elected officials like yourself who suddenly decided to encourage and *participate in* mass gatherings that violate the legal requirements you'd been demanding everyone else abide by for the past three months https://t.co/7rnkTv5CYr
— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 3, 2020
Oh, and in case you forgot, this is the same councilman whose biggest worry about coronavirus in February was racism against Asian people:
In powerful show of defiance of #coronavirus scare, huge crowds gathering in NYC's Chinatown for ceremony ahead of annual #LunarNewYear parade. Chants of "be strong Wuhan!"
If you are staying away, you are missing out! pic.twitter.com/NGBUAfHWpl
— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) February 9, 2020
***