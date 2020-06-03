NYC councilman Mark Levine, the “Anthony Fauci of the New York City Council,” says that if there’s a spike in coronavirus cases we should blame racism and not the protesters who are out in the streets refusing to practice social distancing:

Let's be clear about something: if there is a spike in coronavirus cases in the next two weeks, don't blame the protesters. Blame racism. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 3, 2020

Oh, and blame the NYPD, too:

And let's remember that the police are increasing covid risk by:

* using tear gas

* herding demonstrators into tight spaces

* putting people in crowded jails — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 3, 2020

You just KNOW this is coming, right?

This is a pioneering tweet that will be conventional wisdom in a week. https://t.co/vgu7V3tni1 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 3, 2020

Or, maybe if there is a spike in cases we should put the blame on who’s really at fault?

No thanks, I think I'll blame elected officials like yourself who suddenly decided to encourage and *participate in* mass gatherings that violate the legal requirements you'd been demanding everyone else abide by for the past three months https://t.co/7rnkTv5CYr — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 3, 2020

Oh, and in case you forgot, this is the same councilman whose biggest worry about coronavirus in February was racism against Asian people:

In powerful show of defiance of #coronavirus scare, huge crowds gathering in NYC's Chinatown for ceremony ahead of annual #LunarNewYear parade. Chants of "be strong Wuhan!" If you are staying away, you are missing out! pic.twitter.com/NGBUAfHWpl — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) February 9, 2020

***