A rumor spread on Twitter last night that the NYPD had shot and killed a 13-year-old kid who allegedly had a gun:

For almost my entire life, I thought this is how everyone who had a gun was treated by Police. It’s not. This is the moment I think back to when I see what’s happening today. When I see a 13 year old was killed tonight by NYPD because he had a gun. I was 13. I had a gun. — Robert Bowling (@fourzerotwo) June 3, 2020

You see, somehow it should be OK to let 13-year-olds walk around with guns, or something (this is the same guy who tried to get the Target manager fired over an electric toothbrush):

A 13 year old “had a gun” and the NYPD shot him 19 times but when a white man walks around in public with a huge ass gun they don’t do jack shit. NINETEEN TIMES!!! And republicans still wonder why there’s protests in all 50 states. pic.twitter.com/hgfAMAz81H — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) June 3, 2020

This rumor, however, was wrong. The person shot was 34-years-old and the reason the NYPD was forced to shoot him was that he had just shot someone else and refused to drop his weapon:

This video of the “13 year old” being shot 19 times by #nypd is actually a 34 year old man who had just shot someone else and is not protest related according to reports and chief monahan. pic.twitter.com/G6gRwYsWwl https://t.co/NsG66ZgiEK — Cameron Grey 👽🛸🖤🌊 (@camerongrey) June 3, 2020

NYPD says the incident was “not related to the protests”:

A gun-wielding man is dead after officers shot him in Brooklyn last night. Police want to be clear this is not related to the protests. The NYPD says the gunman shot a man in Crown Heights. Officers found him hiding behind a tree and opened fire when he refused to drop it. pic.twitter.com/IEB2UHvkKJ — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) June 3, 2020

More from the NYPD:

Tonight, at approximately 9:26 pm, Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a shot spotter activation at 1668 Bergen St in Brooklyn & found a male victim with a gunshot wound. Witnesses pointed out the adult male suspect who officers observed holding a firearm. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 3, 2020

For over 1 minute, Officers gave repeated orders to drop the gun, which the suspect refused. Officers then discharged their weapons, stricking the suspect. The suspect & victim were both transported to area hospitals where the suspect was pronounced deceased. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 3, 2020

Below is an image of the firearm that was recovered at the scene. pic.twitter.com/p9fhsG1jCO — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 3, 2020

***