The AP is reporting that the active-duty troops deployed to the DC area are going back to their home bases:

This comes after Defense Sec. Esper said this morning that “he does not support active-duty troops to quell” protests around the country:

Weird. Just yesterday we were reading from the AP’s James LaPorta that not only were active-duty troops in the area, but they were armed with bayonets:

He later added some important context that the bayonets were standard issue and troops were told to keep them in their backpacks:

But the damage was already done. Rachel Maddow’s reaction:

And others:

Not to mention, all the National Guard troops spotted in DC yesterday had no visible weapons:

Weakest military occupation in history.

***

