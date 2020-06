By now you’ve probably seen this clip from yesterday of a cop punching a cameraman while they were clearing the street outside the White House, but now it’s caused somewhat of an international incident:

Police outside the WH just repeatedly bashed a cameraman as they pushed back protestors – just now on @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/XyE2sI6I3v — Ben Siegel (@benyc) June 1, 2020

The camera crew was from 7 News in Sydney, Australia, and was live when it happened: