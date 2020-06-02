The Associated Press is reporting that China did indeed hide data on the coronavirus and that the WHO was criticizing them in private over while at the same time praising them in public:

Recordings of internal WHO meetings show officials complained about the lack of coronavirus data from China in January — at a time when the outbreak might arguably have been dramatically slowed, the @AP has found. https://t.co/cL8FBRD5lu — The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2020

An excerpt:

"China stalled for at least two weeks more on providing WHO with detailed data on patients and cases, according to recordings of internal meetings held by WHO through January — all at a time when the outbreak arguably might have been dramatically slowed.” https://t.co/5uEvFQAl5W — Jaskirat Singh Bawa (@JaskiratSB) June 2, 2020

In other words, the WHO is “complicit” in the pandemic and the worldwide upheaval it has caused:

Now we know for sure that Communist China hid critical data that could have altered the global response to the pandemic. And instead of exposing Communist China’s deceit, the @WHO praised their response & was complicit in China’s cover-up. https://t.co/0gSScqh0D0 pic.twitter.com/aD0zKY1qDf — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 2, 2020

Who the f*** is shocked by this?

Shocking report that China delayed giving data to @WHO. “Two weeks had passed since Vision Medicals decoded a partial sequence & more than a week since the 3 government labs had all obtained full sequences. Around 600 people were infected in that week”https://t.co/LBUXPNDRUy — Owen Paterson (@OwenPaterson) June 2, 2020

Oh, stop spinning this. This is really, really bad for the WHO:

"The new information does not support the narrative of either the U.S. or China, but instead portrays an agency now stuck in the middle that was urgently trying to solicit more data despite limits to its own authority"https://t.co/Z0JNEbOKBH — Fabio Chiusi (@fabiochiusi) June 2, 2020

Do you know what would’ve gotten more information out of China? EXPOSING THEM:

"WHO officials were lauding China in public because they wanted to coax more information out of the government…Privately, they complained…China was not sharing enough data" https://t.co/UwG8n8RRy5 — David Uberti (@DavidUberti) June 2, 2020

China lied, people died . . . and the U.S. is on fire:

"Privately, they complained in meetings the week of Jan. 6 that China was not sharing enough data to assess how effectively the virus spread between people or what risk it posed to the rest of the world, costing valuable time.” https://t.co/5uEvFQAl5W — Jaskirat Singh Bawa (@JaskiratSB) June 2, 2020

***