The Associated Press is reporting that China did indeed hide data on the coronavirus and that the WHO was criticizing them in private over while at the same time praising them in public:

An excerpt:

In other words, the WHO is “complicit” in the pandemic and the worldwide upheaval it has caused:

Trending

Who the f*** is shocked by this?

Oh, stop spinning this. This is really, really bad for the WHO:

Do you know what would’ve gotten more information out of China? EXPOSING THEM:

China lied, people died . . . and the U.S. is on fire:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chinacoronavirus