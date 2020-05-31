Looting has broken out in Santa Monica, CA and the city ordered a 4 p.m. (PDT) curfew:

“Let this s*it burn,” said one of the looters:

And this horrific beating was caught on camera:

The man, who was armed with a hockey stick, was trying to help a woman who was pushed over on her bike:

Trending

“No police in sight” for “45 minutes now”:

The young woman tried to protect REI from looters:

But she failed:

That business, and others, are now on fire:

More looting:

This looter flew in from Indiana:

Guys, that package might be a little delayed:

Yes, it’s the — checks notes — police that is getting violent:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: lootingSanta Monica