TMZ posted a video of NBA star J.R. Smith beating the snot out of a white protester who allegedly vandalized his car:

Smith later posted a video where he said he “chased him down and whooped his ass”:

Quick question. . .

If a millionaire white Trump supporter saw a black protester vandalizing his car in Los Angeles and then *chased him down* to beat the snot out of him, how would it be covered?

Why didn’t Smith give the guy protesting police brutality some space?

Anyway, watch Smith admit to what could quite possibly be a crime:

