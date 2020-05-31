TMZ posted a video of NBA star J.R. Smith beating the snot out of a white protester who allegedly vandalized his car:

J.R. Smith caught this man who smashed his car window and beat the hell out of him. pic.twitter.com/eCEbyJy6au — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 31, 2020

Smith later posted a video where he said he “chased him down and whooped his ass”:

JR Smith got into an altercation with a man who allegedly broke the window of his truck during the protests in Los Angeles “I chased him down and whooped his ass,” Smith saidhttps://t.co/hmmjgUfZOK — JB (@JeffreyBellone) May 31, 2020

Quick question. . .

If a millionaire white Trump supporter saw a black protester vandalizing his car in Los Angeles and then *chased him down* to beat the snot out of him, how would it be covered?

Smith explained the attack in an emotionally charged video — saying, "One of these motherfu**king white boys didn't know where he was going and broke my f**king window in my truck."https://t.co/qklO3MthnO — Essential Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 31, 2020

Why didn’t Smith give the guy protesting police brutality some space?

Funny how many people cheering for the looters and opposing violence against them change their tune when it's a pro athlete whose property is being vandalized. Maybe the poor fella smashing J.R. Smith's car window was actually protesting police brutality? Give him space. https://t.co/vyEFwNeDz2 — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) May 31, 2020

Anyway, watch Smith admit to what could quite possibly be a crime:

J.R. Smith knew the footage was coming out. pic.twitter.com/kNFEz1TKBC — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) May 31, 2020

