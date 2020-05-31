A Dallas man was hospitalized last night and is currently in stable condition after he confronted a mob with a machete which then led to him getting viciously beaten:

There is an incredibly graphic video being shared online showing a crowd violently beating up a man in the Victory Park neighborhood of Dallas. Dallas PD just confirmed the man was taken away from the scene before officers arrived and currently is stable. — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) May 31, 2020

Warning: This is really hard to watch:

BREAKING: man critically injured at Dallas riots It appears he attempted to defend a shop with a large sword Looters ran at him, then he charged rioters They then beat him with a skateboard and stoned him with medium sized rocks I called an Ambulance and it’s on the way pic.twitter.com/kFxl3kjsBC — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

Here’s the longer clip:

Full unedited video for editorial requests. Please attribute to Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV. I cannot confirm he was the store owner, but I pulled out my camera when I saw him appearing to defend a store, then he was rushed, then made the move that might have cost him his life pic.twitter.com/8oGa2obBbp — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

A volunteer medic rendered aid:

Here is the critically injured man being tender to by volunteer medics pic.twitter.com/Jxahufu66B — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

According to a report from the scene, at least one of the protesters was “slightly cut on the hand”:

Breaking in Dallas: this man just tried to attack a crowd with a machete. Only one person was slightly cut on the hand. pic.twitter.com/ey6BVU4ZA9 — Austen Holland (@realtor_austen) May 31, 2020

Police say he was “carrying a machete to allegedly protect his neighborhood from protesters”:

Dallas Police just released new information about that graphic video showing an attack in Victory Park. "The victim confronted protesters while holding the machete and was subsequently assaulted by the protesters." pic.twitter.com/Vl9Y3X38za — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) May 31, 2020

