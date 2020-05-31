A Dallas man was hospitalized last night and is currently in stable condition after he confronted a mob with a machete which then led to him getting viciously beaten:

Warning: This is really hard to watch:

Trending

Here’s the longer clip:

A volunteer medic rendered aid:

According to a report from the scene, at least one of the protesters was “slightly cut on the hand”:

Police say he was “carrying a machete to allegedly protect his neighborhood from protesters”:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dallas