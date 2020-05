Meanwhile, in India:

Coronavirus: Monkeys 'escape with COVID-19 samples' after attacking lab assistant https://t.co/neUMb0nuhy

We’ve seen this somewhere before:

The prophecy will be FULFILLED!

This can’t be good:

"One of the primates was reportedly later spotted up in a tree, chewing one of the sample collection kits". https://t.co/EcuSqiCjBI — Daniel Pellizzari (@cabrapreta) May 29, 2020

Can’t stop, won’t stop:

Oh, it will always get crazier:

Just when you thought the news couldn't get any crazier. https://t.co/IvGvyl35CI — Richard Escobedo (@RichardEscobedo) May 29, 2020

***