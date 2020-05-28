Politico got its hands on some polling for the Biden campaign prepared by pollster Stan Greenberg that found Elizabeth Warren is the best choice for VP.

NEWS: Earlier this month, pollster Stan Greenberg briefed Biden's inner circle on 2 battleground polls. The slide presentation, obtained by POLITICO, made a blunt conclusion on the best VP choice for November: “Senator Warren is the obvious solution" https://t.co/KVoDxuLj70 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) May 28, 2020

It’s all about the Bernie voters:

Greenberg's surveys found that Biden is even behind where Hillary was w/ Bernie voters w/ over well 20% saying they don't plan to vote for Biden.

(Greenberg's 2016 survey had 15% of Bernie voters not supporting Hillary, and that also was bad/arguably cost her the election) — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) May 28, 2020

According to Greenberg, Biden does not have their votes yet:

“They lean towards the Democrats, but Biden’s not getting their votes yet,” Greenberg told me. “Above all else, [the Democratic Party] needs consolidation. That’s where the overwhelming percentage of votes are.”

He says his surveys show Warren is the best VP choice to do that — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) May 28, 2020

And they know they have a problem:

The Biden camp has signaled they know they have a problem on their left flank. While most nominees drive center, Biden has been going to the left as @MarcACaputo captured early.

Since then, they've created the "unity" policy task forces w/ Bernie too. https://t.co/AvilWepomt — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) May 28, 2020

It’s always the millennials:

In his presentation, which was titled "The obvious solution," Greenberg wrote:

“The biggest threat to Democrats in 2020 is the lack of support and disengagement of millennials and the fragmentation of non-Biden primary voters.” — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) May 28, 2020

Greenberg also thinks Warren could help drive “the GOP into the ground” by unifying the party:

Underlying Greenberg's case for Warren is a more provocative analysis that Trump is driving the GOP into the ground and the Dems are poised to win big this Nov. as long as the party is united, which is the central thesis of his recent book RIP GOP. — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) May 28, 2020

Get ready for the “second blue wave”?

“The year 2020 will produce a second blue wave on at least the scale of the first in 2018 and finally will crash and shatter the Republican Party that was consumed by the ill-begotten battle to stop the New America from governing,” Greenberg wrote in his book. — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) May 28, 2020

More on Greenberg’s background if you’re not familiar with him:

Greenberg isn't exactly a lefty.

Pollster to Bill Clinton and Tony Blair.

His study of white working class voters in Michigan popularized the term "Reagan Democrat"

He's longtime partners w/ James Carville — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) May 28, 2020

If only Hillary had listened to him in 2016:

He's long been critical of Dems for "not showing they would prioritize citizens over non-citizens" as he puts it

Hillary recounted in What Happened:

“Stan also thought my campaign was too upbeat on the economy, too liberal on immigration, and not vocal enough about trade” pic.twitter.com/zLG70JBwyE — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) May 28, 2020

Didn't make the piece but Greenberg's account of 2016's final weeks in RIP GOP is 👀👀

"Bill Clinton told Carville that the campaign, maddeningly, believed Hillary 'couldn’t win the economy,' and Podesta told me, 'Mook believes we got nothing for all that time on the economy'" pic.twitter.com/P7fQGcef31 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) May 28, 2020

But Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar are in the mix because they’ve been through this before:

On the Veepstakes. Amy, Kamala, and Warren all have an edge b/c they ran before.

Obama said privately in '08: “There’s not going to be a lot of time to adjust…I'm afraid that if someone is experiencing this whole, crazy circus for the first time, it would be too much to ask.” — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) May 28, 2020

