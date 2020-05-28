Politico got its hands on some polling for the Biden campaign prepared by pollster Stan Greenberg that found Elizabeth Warren is the best choice for VP.

THREAD ==>

It’s all about the Bernie voters:

According to Greenberg, Biden does not have their votes yet:

And they know they have a problem:

It’s always the millennials:

Greenberg also thinks Warren could help drive “the GOP into the ground” by unifying the party:

Get ready for the “second blue wave”?

More on Greenberg’s background if you’re not familiar with him:

If only Hillary had listened to him in 2016:

But Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar are in the mix because they’ve been through this before:

