“Make Whites Great Again” is trending thanks to this viral photo flying around that claims now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is the same guy in the red hat on the right:

They’re not the same person, but blue-checks don’t seem to care:

Not at all:

Trending

And Twitter isn’t doing anything about it:

Twitter users have identified the guy in the hat as Jonathan Riches, a known troll:

The Huffington Post even did an entire article on him:

Now, blue-checks, please delete your viral tweets as this story is awful enough as it is:

 

