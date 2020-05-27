“Make Whites Great Again” is trending thanks to this viral photo flying around that claims now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is the same guy in the red hat on the right:

Here is Derek Chauvin, the racist cop who kept his knee on #GeorgeFloyd’s neck, cut off his air passage and murdered him, wearing a “Make Whites Great Again” hat, a clear sign that this piece of excrement should’ve been taken off the streets a long time ago.#JusticeForFloyd pic.twitter.com/KxGxHAIzlH — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 27, 2020

They’re not the same person, but blue-checks don’t seem to care:

A wolf in wolves clothing. The demons are among us. #Fightthecowards pic.twitter.com/UYw7zXNabQ — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 27, 2020

Not at all:

Derek Chauvin. Lynching Murdering Evil Monster in his “work” gear and “Fun” gear. Sick soulless empty dead eyed fuck. pic.twitter.com/k67ApyEW2E — Mario Cantone (@macantone) May 27, 2020

And Twitter isn’t doing anything about it:

"Make Whites Great Again" is trending. Just so we're clear, Twitter isn't fact checking *what's trending on the site* that's untrue. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 27, 2020

Twitter users have identified the guy in the hat as Jonathan Riches, a known troll:

Hey @TwitterSupport since you’re in the business of fact checking why don’t you have your verified accounts remove a photo that IS NOT Derek Chauvin? pic.twitter.com/VHzXIq0HfU — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) May 27, 2020

Man in photo is someone else, a giant troll on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/OXcWiapmsZ — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) May 27, 2020

The Huffington Post even did an entire article on him:

He lives for this chaos @NewYorker fell for it once. https://t.co/fE7mYnLFbd — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) May 27, 2020

Now, blue-checks, please delete your viral tweets as this story is awful enough as it is:

Over 20,000 likes on this tweet and it is not even the cop in the picture on the left. https://t.co/qhF3CrnCEP — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 27, 2020

