On his show last night, Sean Hannity told viewers, in his “humble advice,” that if they can’t practice social distancing — like what we saw in the pool party in the Lake of the Ozarks — than you should wear a mask, not to protect yourself, but to protect “your mom, your dad, your grandma, your grandpa”:

“If you can’t social distance, please wear the mask for your mom, dad, grandma, grandpa. My humble advice,” Sean Hannity tells Lake of the Ozarks partiers https://t.co/u2ncULb78c — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 27, 2020

Here’s the video:

Hannity on Lake of The Ozarks Video: There’s no mask wearing here that I see… I see no social distancing. But if they get the virus and they’re in contact with older more vulnerable Americans, that could be a disaster… Please wear the mask for your mom, dad, grandma, grandpa pic.twitter.com/C8UGhTd7aH — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 27, 2020

This earned the approval of even Howard Dean:

I confess to shock at Hannity’s conversion but if it helps save the lives of Americans, I Appreciate it. Only thing I disagree with is: it’s not just older folks. Some of the bathers will die too. https://t.co/8MKv4KcWG5 — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) May 27, 2020

