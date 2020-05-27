On his show last night, Sean Hannity told viewers, in his “humble advice,” that if they can’t practice social distancing — like what we saw in the pool party in the Lake of the Ozarks — than you should wear a mask, not to protect yourself, but to protect “your mom, your dad, your grandma, your grandpa”:

Here’s the video:

This earned the approval of even Howard Dean:

