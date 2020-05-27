SHOT. . .

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who majored in Economics in college, called out White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett for using the term “human capital stock” while talking about re-opening the U.S. economy.

According to the Economics major, this is “an ugly term with ugly history, but for many power ppl it’s the most honest view of workers: human stock”:

CHASER. . .

Maybe she missed this day in one of her Econ classes? It’s a common term, and everyone knows it’s a common term:

LET’S KEEP DRINKING, SHALL WE? Who wants to tell her about the Obama administration using this term?

