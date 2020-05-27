The City of Miami is planning for a $19 million shortfall thanks to the coronavirus pandemic:https://twitter.com/MiamiHerald/status/1265618149422104578

New York City, however, is planning on a $9 billion deficit over the next two years:

Mayor de Blasio’s estimate has grown by $1.5 billion since his last estimate:

New York City councilman Joe Borelli crunched the numbers to give us an apples to apples comparison (and this is before the $9 billion estimate):

Politically speaking, Florida should recover much quicker than New York, and that has major political implications:

