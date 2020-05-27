Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is doubling down on her criticism of the economic term “human capital stock” that we told you about this morning, saying “Plenty of awful terms have widely used without reflection. Over time language evolves to reflect evolved understanding”:

First up, she’s conveniently changed “human capital stock” to just “human stock”:

Lady, did you ever study the law of holes?

Anyway, we’d really like her to comment on how Vox is using the term:

And as we told you earlier, how the Obama administration used it:

***

