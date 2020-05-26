YouTube says it’s was an accident that they’ve been censoring comments on every video, including ones in America, that’s been critical of the Communist Party of China:

WTF?

The first mention of the issue we saw was from tech entrepreneur Palmer Luckey:

This caught the attention of the president’s son, Donald Jr.:

We’re going to need a little bit more of an explanation than it was an accident:

Mind you, YouTube has no idea what’s really going on. From The Verge:

The company confirmed to The Verge this was happening in error and that it was looking into the issue.

We’ll keep you posted.

***

