Vice President Pence press secretary Katie Miller is back at work today after recovering from the coronavirus:

Actually, they’re BOTH back at work. CONGRATULATIONS:

These are the kind of positive test results we love to hear about:

And here it comes:

Trending

“Reall gross” is actually an understatement:

WTF is wrong with people?

Never read the replies:

Tell me more about Joe Biden supporters:

Sigh:

Libs in action, everyone:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Katie Miller