Vice President Pence press secretary Katie Miller is back at work today after recovering from the coronavirus:

.@VPPressSec Katie Miller says she is back at work today after recovering from #Covid_19 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) May 26, 2020

Actually, they’re BOTH back at work. CONGRATULATIONS:

.@VPPressSec Katie Miller announces that she is both back to work after a bout of coronavirus — AND pregnant…! — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 26, 2020

These are the kind of positive test results we love to hear about:

Back at work today after three NEGATIVE COVID tests. Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife. #TransitionToGreatness — Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) May 26, 2020

And here it comes:

The replies to this are really gross https://t.co/vLhWSwc3Ha — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) May 26, 2020

“Reall gross” is actually an understatement:

Wait aren’t you married to Satan? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 26, 2020

WTF is wrong with people?

She's going to have Rosemiller's Baby. — Julie Lynn (@bellafortunate) May 26, 2020

Never read the replies:

Tell me more about Joe Biden supporters:

Oh my god, no. It is spawning! — Michelle (@MY19641) May 26, 2020

Sigh:

Stephen Miller in 9 months pic.twitter.com/gFE4x1XTq7 — iSavage_PI 🔪 (@iSavage_PI) May 26, 2020

Libs in action, everyone:

Has he built a cage for your nursery yet? — Thomas Keegan (@TheThomasKeegan) May 26, 2020

Christ, that's terrible news. — Fur's Ghost (@fur_ghost) May 26, 2020

What did he do, rotate the egg? — Jeffrey Chin (@Jeffreychin) May 26, 2020

Come on now…we all that Trump is the daddy, right? He got 1st dibs on the bride? — Cheryl (@dancer39532) May 26, 2020

Great. Goebbels is having a baby. Terrific. — Pierre Delecto does my hair (@maccallanneat) May 26, 2020

