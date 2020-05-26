Vice President Pence press secretary Katie Miller is back at work today after recovering from the coronavirus:
.@VPPressSec Katie Miller says she is back at work today after recovering from #Covid_19
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) May 26, 2020
Actually, they’re BOTH back at work. CONGRATULATIONS:
.@VPPressSec Katie Miller announces that she is both back to work after a bout of coronavirus — AND pregnant…!
— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 26, 2020
These are the kind of positive test results we love to hear about:
Back at work today after three NEGATIVE COVID tests. Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife. #TransitionToGreatness
— Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) May 26, 2020
And here it comes:
The replies to this are really gross https://t.co/vLhWSwc3Ha
— Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) May 26, 2020
“Reall gross” is actually an understatement:
Wait aren’t you married to Satan?
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 26, 2020
WTF is wrong with people?
She's going to have Rosemiller's Baby.
— Julie Lynn (@bellafortunate) May 26, 2020
Never read the replies:
— iSavage_PI 🔪 (@iSavage_PI) May 26, 2020
Tell me more about Joe Biden supporters:
Oh my god, no. It is spawning!
— Michelle (@MY19641) May 26, 2020
Sigh:
Stephen Miller in 9 months pic.twitter.com/gFE4x1XTq7
— iSavage_PI 🔪 (@iSavage_PI) May 26, 2020
Libs in action, everyone:
Has he built a cage for your nursery yet?
— Thomas Keegan (@TheThomasKeegan) May 26, 2020
Christ, that's terrible news.
— Fur's Ghost (@fur_ghost) May 26, 2020
What did he do, rotate the egg?
— Jeffrey Chin (@Jeffreychin) May 26, 2020
Come on now…we all that Trump is the daddy, right? He got 1st dibs on the bride?
— Cheryl (@dancer39532) May 26, 2020
Great. Goebbels is having a baby. Terrific.
— Pierre Delecto does my hair (@maccallanneat) May 26, 2020
