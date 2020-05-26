We’ve seen a couple of these posts flying around comparing what Joe Biden did on Memorial Day weekend vs. President Trump:

And here’s another:

For starters, President Trump did go golfing on Saturday and Sunday, but was at Arlington and Fort McHenry on Memorial Day:

For the blue-checks who missed it:

And for comparison purposes. . .

Memorial Day in 2015 was on May 25. This means, Joe Biden was playing golf with Barack Obama on Memorial Day weekend in 2015. Just like President Trump did this year:

But it’s different when President Trump does it?

***

