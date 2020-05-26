We’ve seen a couple of these posts flying around comparing what Joe Biden did on Memorial Day weekend vs. President Trump:

Here’s how the two nominees spent their Memorial Day weekend pic.twitter.com/266V0wqhNb — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) May 25, 2020

Different approaches to Memorial Day: pic.twitter.com/QQHioB4uqJ — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) May 25, 2020

For starters, President Trump did go golfing on Saturday and Sunday, but was at Arlington and Fort McHenry on Memorial Day:

.@realDonaldTrump went to Arlington Cemetery & Ft McHenry for Memorial Day Biden looks like he went to a neighbor's funeral https://t.co/f7YQeg5cdl — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 26, 2020

Earlier in the day, Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.https://t.co/OSXhyqQIS0 — ConnectingVets (@ConnectingVets) May 26, 2020

Memorial Day in 2015 was on May 25. This means, Joe Biden was playing golf with Barack Obama on Memorial Day weekend in 2015. Just like President Trump did this year:

.@POTUS has wrapped his golf game w @VP #Biden, leaves TPC Potomac club — darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) May 23, 2015

But it’s different when President Trump does it?

Obama includes Vice President Biden in regular golf game. http://t.co/pV2aHUdDba — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) May 23, 2015

