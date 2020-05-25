The United States threatened sanctions on Sunday if China moves forward with implementing a new national security law in Hong Kong that’s currently being used on the mainland to stifle dissent:

And China is threatening to retaliate:

Don’t worry, says the country where doctors and experts who warned about the coronavirus pandemic were arrested or disappeared:

Trending

You see, the protesters terrorists:

And things got ugly over the weekend as protesters and police clashed despite the threat of corona:

This is ugly:

Police fired tear gas to break out the protest:

It’s going to get worse:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaHong Kong