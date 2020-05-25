Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report offered up this explanation on why Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” gaffe is potentially a very big problem for the candidate come November.
First up, it’s all about the battleground states of Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin:
Ordinarily, it's easy to dismiss Biden's gaffes b/c they're priced into voters' expectations. But this one might be different: black voters are the margin in 5 of the 6 most critical Electoral prizes (FL, MI, NC, PA, WI) and Biden just handed Trump a new three-word fall meme.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 22, 2020