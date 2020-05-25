Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report offered up this explanation on why Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” gaffe is potentially a very big problem for the candidate come November.

First up, it’s all about the battleground states of Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin:

The key demographic for Biden, according to Wasserman, is the younger black voter. They didn’t show up in 2016:

Wasserman says President Trump has “next to no appeal or credibility” with this demographic, but focusing on Biden’s gaffes could depress turnout:

Fear Brad Parscale’s digital operation:

And President Trump doesn’t need a big swing to make a difference in the key states mentioned above:

You’ve been warned, Dems.

